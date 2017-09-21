Butler: No Excuses, Just Need To Play Better

BOSTON (CBS) — Malcolm Butler is practicing like a man who intends to regain his starting cornerback role on Sunday. Perhaps a slightly reduced snap count is what he needed to truly understand how much better he needs to be playing.

The corner would be the first to admit that he hasn’t played up to his usual standards so far in 2017, and he said as much again when he spoke to reporters in Foxboro on Thursday. But he is also confident that he can practice his way back into the starting lineup and his usual workload, which is typically every single snap.

Malcolm Butler: "I haven't been performing at the level that I should be." — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 21, 2017

"I'm gonna find my way back. You better believe it.' Malcolm Butler — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 21, 2017

Malcolm Butler says there's no point in feeling sorry for himself. He's just gotta play better. No idea if he's starting Sunday pic.twitter.com/CVJDUvJMRg — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 21, 2017

Butler played 75 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps (49 out of 65) against the Saints last Sunday in New Orleans – not a light workload, but a striking departure from his usual 100 percent. It prompted questions of whether the Patriots were phasing Butler out of the defense, or perhaps even thinking about trading him.

Based on Butler’s comments on Thursday, not only does he not expect to be shipped out of town, he expects to get back to the level of play that Patriots fans are used to seeing. The important thing is that he did not make excuses and realizes he can be better.