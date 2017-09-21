Jose’s Wind And Waves Bring People To The Beach

SANDWICH (CBS) — The wind is kicking-up some waves on Nantucket and the Cape, but the spectacle has actually brought people to the beach.

Sandwich resident Steve Manning says the winds aren’t that strong.

“I don’t think the wind is that strong, as it was, like, you know, compared to Hurricane Bob or the others,” Manning said.

Manning says that he was out walking his dog and decided to take a look at the waves.

“I’m just down here looking at the waves and to see how high they’re going to get,” Manning said.

A little wave and wind action from #Jose at Town Neck Beach in #Sandwich. A few people are here, watching. pic.twitter.com/sgnpdTZ8Ay — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) September 21, 2017

A Sandwich native who only gave his name as Adam says he’s seen worse.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it would be,” Adam said.

“Where I live, farther up in Sandwich, not so bad. It’s a lot windier down here. I haven’t seen any trees down or anything yet,” Adam said.

Adam says this storm is more like a winter Nor’Easter, and nothing like Hurricane Bob, which he remembers from 1991.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports

Some people are fascinated by what they’re seeing. Pascal is originally from France and how lives in Connecticut. He says he’s on the Cape to “see the show.”

“Yeah, check it out, check out the beach. It looks like, especially where I’m from, we get storms like this over there so, it’s pretty close,” Pascal said.

Pascal was actually trying to catch something other than a look at the beach. He was out fishing and he says the fishing, “is not good. It was good a couple of days ago, but not today.”

The winds have been enough to cancel the ferry service to from Nantucket to the Cape Thursday and Friday.

Some businesses on Nantucket Island have reported damage to their building.

However, some Cape businesses have been more affected by the storms in the Caribbean.

Cape Air Founder and CEO Dan Wolfe says the airline has a number of workers who operate out of the Caribbean

“Their operations are Tortola, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Vieques, and San Juan and all of those airports are currently shut down and their communities are just, it’s a disaster area,” Wolfe said.

Many of their workers have checked in, but not everyone.

“We have not actually been able to make contact yet with Vieques and with Tortola after this last storm,” Wolfe said. “So no we haven’t guaranteed that with all of our employees, but we haven’t heard that anyone isn’t doing okay.”

Wolfe says he was supposed to go to the region next week but has put that on hold for a couple of weeks. He says he doesn’t want to show up and end up being part of the problem.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Ben Parker reports