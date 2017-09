Family Of Boy Who Drowned At South Boston Day Camp Suing CityThe family of the seven-year-old boy who died while under the supervision of a city-run day camp says they're suing the city of Boston.

Dorchester Neighbors Stab Each Other During Argument; 1 Dead, 1 HurtBoston Police said the two neighbors began fighting on Bradshaw Street shortly after 8 a.m., and that it escalated into a stabbing.

Sweet Tomatoes Crash Hearing Focuses On Accused Driver's Multiple SclerosisBradford Casler's attorney says his client's Multiple Sclerosis played a factor in the deadly crash.

CVS Announces New Limits On Prescription Painkillers Amid 'Public Health Emergency'CVS is taking steps to combat the opioid crisis by putting new restrictions on prescription painkillers.