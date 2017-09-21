Revolution To Sign #WhyNotDevin Inspiration To Contract

FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Revolution will be adding a new player on Friday, and he’s sure to be a fan favorite.

Devin Suau, who suffers from a rare form of pediatric cancer, will be at Gillette Stadium to sign a contract with the team during a Friday event.

Suau’s family has used #WhyNotDevin on social media to spread awareness about Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), hoping the six-year-old will become the first person to get a cure for the aggressive disease.

After Devin signs his contract to become an official member of the team, he and his family will tour the Revolution locker room, meet his new teammates and hold an introductory press conference.

The event is a part of the team’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month activities.

On Saturday, Devin will be in attendance for the Revolution match versus Toronto FC. He’ll warm up with the team, and after the match will greet fans during the customary lap around the field.

Using the #WhyNotDevin campaign, the Suau family has exceeded their $250,000 fundraising goal.