Wednesday’s Child: Jazmin, Jacoby & Joshua

Jazmin, Jacoby and Joshua are siblings of Caucasian and Hispanic descent who are looking to be adopted together!

Jazmin is a loving and quiet eight-year-old girl who enjoys dancing, playing with dolls, and drawing. She also loves spending time with her younger brothers. Her biggest wish is to be loved by a family. Jazmin thrives on support, structure and clear expectations. She is a very cooperative student and tries her best in class, although she struggles somewhat academically.

Jacoby is an energetic seven-year-old boy. His favorite activities include playing with trucks and cars, as well as spending time with his peers and siblings. He is eager to try new things and likes to interact with caring adults who make him feel valued.

Joshua is a sweet and quiet six-year-old boy who loves Paw Patrol. He is eager to please, and wants to be loved and cared for. Joshua is doing well in daycare but sometimes has trouble settling down. At this time, he does not receive any special education services.

Legally freed for adoption, the siblings will blossom in a kind, nurturing, and structured two-parent family in which they can be valued family members. Their social worker is open to exploring families with a mother and a father figure or two mothers, with or without other children in the home. A family should be open to helping the siblings maintain contact with their paternal grandparents.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-942-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.