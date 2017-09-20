Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Torey Krug Leaves Bruins’ Preseason Win After Taking Puck To Face

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins couldn’t quite escape their second preseason game without a couple of injuries. Both defenseman Torey Krug and forward Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson were forced to leave during their 4-2 preseason win over the Red Wings with upper-body injuries.

Krug left the game in the second period immediately after taking a puck to the face in his own zone. The severity of his injury is uncertain.

Forsbacka Karlsson, meanwhile, took a tumble into the boards during the same period and also left the game without returning. While the 21-year-old forward’s fall looked bad at the time, head coach Bruce Cassidy deemed him “day-to-day” with an upper-body injury and sounded confident that he avoided anything major.

“I don’t think it’s serious, but I can’t speculate. We’ll get another update tomorrow,” said Cassidy. “It didn’t look good … but I don’t think it’s as bad as it looked.”

Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug during the 2016 Winter Classic against the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Krug enters the 2017-18 season once again among the Bruins’ top-four defensemen when healthy. He played on an offensive-minded pairing with rookie Charlie McAvoy against Detroit and could be the 2016 first-round pick’s defensive partner moving forward. Forsbacka Karlsson, a second-rounder in 2015, has a chance to crack the Bruins’ roster after playing one game at the NHL level last season.

It’s possible that both Krug and “JFK” were removed from the preseason game for precautionary reasons and simply need Wednesday’s day off to recuperate. Cassidy told reporters the team would have updates on both players at some point on Wednesday.

