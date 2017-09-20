WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Skeleton Found In Truck At Bottom Of NH River May Solve Cold Case

Filed Under: Errol, New Hampshire, Tony Imondi

ERROL, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire cold case may be solved after authorities found what could be the body of a man who had been missing for 19 years.

Tony Imondi, 26, was last seen on July 1, 1998 after going to a horseshoe tournament at Bill’s Seafood in Errol. He left the restaurant in his girlfriend’s 1996 Ford Ranger and was reported missing after a few days.

“An immediate search of the area, interviews with friends and family did not reveal any clues of his whereabouts,” New Hampshire State Police said.

For years, police have unsuccessfully looked for Imondi around Errol, including searching the Androscoggin River and Lake Gloriette in Dixville.

In the last month, however, sonar detected an image in the river that turned out to be a Ford Ranger. Authorities pulled the pickup truck from the river on Tuesday, and found skeletal remains in the cab of a truck.

errol truck Skeleton Found In Truck At Bottom Of NH River May Solve Cold Case

The truck pulled from a river in a New Hampshire cold case (Photo credit: NH State Police)

Police have notified Imondi’s family of the discovery, and sent the remains to the Medical Examiner for identification.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch