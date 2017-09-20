Skeleton Found In Truck At Bottom Of NH River May Solve Cold Case

ERROL, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire cold case may be solved after authorities found what could be the body of a man who had been missing for 19 years.

Tony Imondi, 26, was last seen on July 1, 1998 after going to a horseshoe tournament at Bill’s Seafood in Errol. He left the restaurant in his girlfriend’s 1996 Ford Ranger and was reported missing after a few days.

“An immediate search of the area, interviews with friends and family did not reveal any clues of his whereabouts,” New Hampshire State Police said.

For years, police have unsuccessfully looked for Imondi around Errol, including searching the Androscoggin River and Lake Gloriette in Dixville.

In the last month, however, sonar detected an image in the river that turned out to be a Ford Ranger. Authorities pulled the pickup truck from the river on Tuesday, and found skeletal remains in the cab of a truck.

Police have notified Imondi’s family of the discovery, and sent the remains to the Medical Examiner for identification.