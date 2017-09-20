Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Combine To Give $150,000 To J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Relief Fund

BOSTON (CBS) — On Sunday afternoon, the Patriots will do all they can to shut down J.J. Watt. But for the time being, the two most prominent Patriots figures are helping the Texans’ star in a much more important endeavor.

Watt, who led an unbelievable fund-raising campaign in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, received two big-money donations from Tom Brady and Bill Belichick. Brady donated $100,000, while Belichick donated $50,000.

#Texans star JJ Watt said today that Tom Brady donated $100K to his relief fund and Bill Belichick donated $50K. “Incredibly kind gestures.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2017

Watt raised over $37 million in relief funds after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston in August.

The final numbers are in on J.J. Watt's Relief Fund … and they're awesome. A post shared by espn (@espn) on Sep 15, 2017 at 5:32pm PDT

Watt, who will be trying to sack Brady every chance he gets on Sunday afternoon, spoke glowingly of the quarterback and head coach.

“That’s an incredibly kind gesture and shows what kind of people they are and speaks volumes about their character,” Watt said, according to the Chronicle. “They’re good people.”