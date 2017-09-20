Tom Brady Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Record 28th Time

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has officially passed Peyton Manning in a noteworthy category, earning AFC Offensive Player Of The Week honors for the 28th time in his career.

In doing so, Brady broke a tie with Manning, who received 27 such honors during his career.

Brady did it by throwing for 447 yards against the Saints, the third-highest single-game total of his career in the regular season. He also threw three touchdowns and no interceptions, which also broke a tie with Manning for the most such games in his career with 52.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brady had the best quarterbacking performance in the entire NFL in Week 2.

The top graded quarterbacks in Week 2 pic.twitter.com/wpPp5SuO0x — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) September 20, 2017

Brady also accomplished something new for the first time in his career on Sunday, when he threw three touchdowns in the first quarter. The 40-year-old quarterback currently leads the NFL with 714 passing yards.