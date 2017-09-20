WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Tom Brady Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Record 28th Time

Filed Under: AFC Offensive Player Of The Week, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has officially passed Peyton Manning in a noteworthy category, earning AFC Offensive Player Of The Week honors for the 28th time in his career.

In doing so, Brady broke a tie with Manning, who received 27 such honors during his career.

Brady did it by throwing for 447 yards against the Saints, the third-highest single-game total of his career in the regular season. He also threw three touchdowns and no interceptions, which also broke a tie with Manning for the most such games in his career with 52.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brady had the best quarterbacking performance in the entire NFL in Week 2.

Brady also accomplished something new for the first time in his career on Sunday, when he threw three touchdowns in the first quarter. The 40-year-old quarterback currently leads the NFL with 714 passing yards.

