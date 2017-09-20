Tewksbury Police Look To Identify Truck Involved In School Bus Hit-And-Run

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Police in Tewksbury are asking the public to help them identify a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run with a school bus.
Around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a school bus was hit by an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer truck, according to officials.
Police have released images taken from the school bus camera.
The truck was described as white with two blue stripes.
There were no injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call police at 978-851-7373.