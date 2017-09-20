Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Tewksbury Police Look To Identify Truck Involved In School Bus Hit-And-Run

Filed Under: Hit-And-Run Crash, Tewskbury

TEWKSBURY (CBS) — Police in Tewksbury are asking the public to help them identify a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run with a school bus.

Around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a school bus was hit by an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer truck, according to officials.

bushit1 Tewksbury Police Look To Identify Truck Involved In School Bus Hit And Run

Tewksbury Police are looking to identify a tractor-trailer truck that hit a bus (Photo Courtesy: Tewksbury Police)

Police have released images taken from the school bus camera.

The truck was described as white with two blue stripes.

bushit2 Tewksbury Police Look To Identify Truck Involved In School Bus Hit And Run

Tewksbury Police are looking to identify a tractor-trailer truck that hit a bus (Photo Courtesy: Tewksbury Police)

There were no injuries.

bushit3 Tewksbury Police Look To Identify Truck Involved In School Bus Hit And Run

Tewksbury Police are looking to identify a tractor-trailer truck that hit a bus (Photo Courtesy: Tewksbury Police)

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call police at 978-851-7373.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch