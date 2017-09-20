Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Runaway Goat Caught On Surveillance Video Wandering Through Hotel

Filed Under: Auburn, Goat

AUBURN (CBS) — A goat on the loose in central Massachusetts is now in “custody,” but not before going on quite an adventure.

Auburn police say the “mischievous runaway farm animal” wandered into the La Quinta Inn on Southbridge Street at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance footage shows the goat trotting around the lobby and down a hotel hallway.

Authorities first began getting calls about the goat on Friday morning. It was spotted on Jade Hill Road, Montclair Drive, Route 20, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Jeromne Avenue and Oxford Street North through Saturday.

By Sunday morning, the goat was seen on I-290 at Exit 9 and near Swanson Road School, but it still somehow eluded officers.

Police managed to wrangle the goat at the hotel and returned it to its home at the Blash Pig Farm in Millbury.

And being in New England, the department couldn’t resist making a Patriots reference.

“As it turns out, Tom Brady was not the only goat running wild this past weekend,” Auburn police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch