Runaway Goat Caught On Surveillance Video Wandering Through Hotel

AUBURN (CBS) — A goat on the loose in central Massachusetts is now in “custody,” but not before going on quite an adventure.

Auburn police say the “mischievous runaway farm animal” wandered into the La Quinta Inn on Southbridge Street at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday. Surveillance footage shows the goat trotting around the lobby and down a hotel hallway.

Authorities first began getting calls about the goat on Friday morning. It was spotted on Jade Hill Road, Montclair Drive, Route 20, Bryn Mawr Avenue, Jeromne Avenue and Oxford Street North through Saturday.

By Sunday morning, the goat was seen on I-290 at Exit 9 and near Swanson Road School, but it still somehow eluded officers.

Police managed to wrangle the goat at the hotel and returned it to its home at the Blash Pig Farm in Millbury.

And being in New England, the department couldn’t resist making a Patriots reference.

“As it turns out, Tom Brady was not the only goat running wild this past weekend,” Auburn police said.