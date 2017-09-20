Remnants Of Tropical Storm Jose Bring High Surf, Erosion Concerns

ORLEANS (CBS) — High surf is expected to continue for several days and beach erosion remains a major concern as the remnants of Tropical Storm Jose hit the Cape and Islands.

At Cisco Beach on Nantucket, there was steady rain Wednesday morning, and residents were preparing for a long-duration storm with wind, rain, and high surf.

Building waves as we look south on Cisco beach #Nantucket. steady rain, NE gusts around 30mph 6-14' waves offshore #wbzthismorning pic.twitter.com/ZEO9tUOKS7 — Pamela Gardner (@PamelaWBZ4) September 20, 2017

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph on Nantucket, and some minor flooding was expected.

WBZ-TV’s Pamela Gardner reports

The island was the first place to feel the storm’s effect Tuesday, with some businesses placing sandbags outside and ferry officials keeping a close eye on the storm to determine when they would shut down service to and from the mainland.

On Cape Cod, the waters off Nauset Beach were choppy. Residents told WBZ-TV’s Nicole Jacobs it was nothing they haven’t seen before, and they were preparing for the storm as if it were a regular nor’easter.

As Tropical Storm #Jose inches closer to the Cape and Islands, #NausetBeach is actually quite peaceful. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/nXVdJFoFOu — Nicole Jacobs (@NicoleJacobsWBZ) September 20, 2017

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph were expected along the Cape, as well as storm surges of 1 to 2 feet and up to three inches of rain.

But onlookers and locals stopped by to take a look at the surf, and many said they were not concerned.