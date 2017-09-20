Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Remnants Of Tropical Storm Jose Bring High Surf, Erosion Concerns

ORLEANS (CBS) — High surf is expected to continue for several days and beach erosion remains a major concern as the remnants of Tropical Storm Jose hit the Cape and Islands.

A view of rough surf off Nantucket’s Cisco Beach Wednesday morning. (WBZ-TV)

At Cisco Beach on Nantucket, there was steady rain Wednesday morning, and residents were preparing for a long-duration storm with wind, rain, and high surf.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph on Nantucket, and some minor flooding was expected.

The island was the first place to feel the storm’s effect Tuesday, with some businesses placing sandbags outside and ferry officials keeping a close eye on the storm to determine when they would shut down service to and from the mainland.

On Cape Cod, the waters off Nauset Beach were choppy. Residents told WBZ-TV’s Nicole Jacobs it was nothing they haven’t seen before, and they were preparing for the storm as if it were a regular nor’easter.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph were expected along the Cape, as well as storm surges of 1 to 2 feet and up to three inches of rain.

But onlookers and locals  stopped by to take a look at the surf, and many said they were not concerned.

