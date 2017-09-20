Red Sox Can Clinch A Playoff Spot On Wednesday

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox have to be feeling pretty good about themselves as they wake up on Wednesday.

Not only did they win their 15th extra-inning game of the season on Tuesday night, but they inched closer to clinching a spot in the playoffs for the second straight season.

With their magic number to clinch a postseason berth down to two, Boston can punch their ticket to the playoffs on Wednesday night with a win in Baltimore and a loss by the Angels, who host the Cleveland Indians.

The Red Sox currently own a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East with 11 games left to play, with their magic number to clinch the division down to nine. The Yankees go for a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night.

Boston will send Chris Sale (16-7, 2.86 ERA) to the mound on Wednesday night as they look to sweep their three-game set with the Orioles. Baltimore will counter with Wade Miley (8-13, 5.32 ERA).

