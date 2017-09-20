Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Bill Belichick Won’t Be Picking Up ‘The TB12 Method’

Filed Under: Bill Belichick, New England Patriots, Sports News, The TB12 Method, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady added “Best Selling Author” to his resume as his new book, “The TB12 Method”, hit shelves on Tuesday.

Brady’s in-depth tome about his healthy lifestyle quickly catapulted up Amazon’s charts, but we know of one person who won’t be shelling out the $29.99 to pick the quarterback’s brain: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Asked about Brady’s book at his Wednesday press conference, Belichick said he doesn’t need a book to know what makes the five-time Super Bowl champ tick.

“You know, we see Tom every day,” said Belichick. “I don’t really feel like we need to read a book.”

The book is described as a “deeply practical ‘athlete’s bible’ that reveals Brady’s revolutionary approach to sustained peak performance for athletes of all kinds and all ages,” and includes details about Brady’s workouts and crazy diet.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch