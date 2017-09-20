Bill Belichick Won’t Be Picking Up ‘The TB12 Method’

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady added “Best Selling Author” to his resume as his new book, “The TB12 Method”, hit shelves on Tuesday.
Brady’s in-depth tome about his healthy lifestyle quickly catapulted up Amazon’s charts, but we know of one person who won’t be shelling out the $29.99 to pick the quarterback’s brain: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Asked about Brady’s book at his Wednesday press conference, Belichick said he doesn’t need a book to know what makes the five-time Super Bowl champ tick.
“You know, we see Tom every day,” said Belichick. “I don’t really feel like we need to read a book.”
The book is described as a “deeply practical ‘athlete’s bible’ that reveals Brady’s revolutionary approach to sustained peak performance for athletes of all kinds and all ages,” and includes details about Brady’s workouts and crazy diet.