NightSide – SJC Decision on Marijuana Enforcement

By Dan Rea
BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled today that police officers do not have the training or expertise to conclude whether a driver is operating a vehicle under the influence of marijuana based on the results of a field sobriety test. The court did rule, however, that an officer can make observations about the appearance and performance of a driver during the interaction. Do you think police officers are qualified to judge whether a driver is operating their vehicle under the influence of marijuana? Will this decision make our roads less safe?

