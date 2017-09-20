Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

NightSide – In the Name of Peace

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – This year, Boston will host the 33rd edition of the Boston Film Festival (BFF), which opens this Thursday and runs through Sunday. The festival begins on Thursday night with a screening of In the Name of Peace: John Hume in America, a documentary that examines the life of Nobel Prize winner John Hume and his work to bring peace to Ireland. Tonight, Tom O’Neill and the film’s director, Maurice Fitzpatrick, join Dan in the NightSide studio. They’ll talk about the legacy of John Hume, and other upcoming highlights from this year’s BFF.

