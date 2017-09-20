Coast Guard Searches For Missing Kayaker On Saugus River

SAUGUS (CBS) – The desperate search for a missing kayaker on the Saugus River continued Wednesday morning.
Craig Dustin Sr., 72, of Saugus, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday when left a boat ramp near Fox Hill Yacht Club to go fishing.
He was expected home by 2:30 p.m. but never returned. His son found his father’s car and alerted the Coast Guard.
Dustin is reported to be in a red and yellow kayak. He is believed to be wearing a life jacket and normally carries his cell phone in a waterproof case.
Dustin has been married for 50 years and retired back in January.