Coast Guard Searches For Missing Kayaker On Saugus River

Coast Guard Searches For Missing Kayaker On Saugus RiverCraig Dustin Sr., 72, of Saugus, was last seen at about 11 a.m. Tuesday when left a boat ramp near Fox Hill Yacht Club to go fishing.

Keller @ Large: What 'Total Destruction' Of North Korea Would MeanThe president says if North Korean aggression escalates, he might have no choice but to "totally destroy it." But what would that really mean?

WBZ Cares: Alzheimer's Association Helps Fund Experimental Medical ProcedureVolunteer Karen Finocchio Lubeck is grateful to the Alzheimer’s Association for providing invaluable care and support through her mother's illness.

Wednesday's Child: Jazmin, Jacoby & JoshuaJazmin, Jacoby and Joshua are siblings who are looking to be adopted together!