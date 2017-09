State Trooper, Driver Hospitalized Following Wareham CrashA New Bedford woman and a Massachusetts State Police trooper were both hospitalized Wednesday following a crash in Wareham.

Body Found In Billerica Being Investigated As Suspicious DeathThe Middlesex District Attorney's office said the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.

Coast Guard Confirms Body Found Is Missing KayakerA body found Wednesday morning has been identified as a kayaker that went missing one day earlier, the Coast Guard said.

Skeleton Found In Truck At Bottom Of NH River May Solve Cold CaseAuthorities found what could be the body of a man who had been missing for 19 years.