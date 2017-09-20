Massachusetts Court Changes Definition Of Felony Murder

Could Mass. Change Time Zones? Not Unless Neighboring States Do, TooA draft report says Massachusetts could benefit from a shift to the Atlantic Time Zone, but only if other New England states followed suit.

Body Found In Billerica Being Investigated As Suspicious DeathThe Middlesex District Attorney's office said the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday morning is being investigated as suspicious.

Massachusetts Court Changes Definition Of Felony MurderThe Supreme Judicial Court's ruling Wednesday narrows the definition of the state's felony murder law.

Runaway Goat Caught On Surveillance Video Wandering Through HotelA goat on the loose in central Massachusetts is now in “custody,” but not before going on quite an adventure.