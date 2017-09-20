Marcus Cannon Listed With Concussion/Ankle Injury, Rob Gronkowski Non-Participant On Patriots Injury Report

BOSTON (CBS) — The news early Wednesday was positive for the Patriots. But when the official injury report was released later in the day, the news was a bit more troubling.

Despite being seen by reporters at the start of practice, Rob Gronkowski was listed as not having participated in practice due to his groin injury.

Additionally, starting right tackle Marcus Cannon did not practice and was listed as having both a concussion and an ankle injury.

With J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and Co. up next on the Patriots’ schedule, potentially being without a starting offensive lineman does not bode well for the Patriots.

Rex Burkhead was the only other Patriots player to not participate in practice, due to a rib injury, while nine players were listed as being limited. They were:

WR Danny Amendola (concussion/knee)

WR Phillip Dorsett (knee)

WR Chris Hogan (knee)

CB Stephon Gilmore (groin)

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

LB Dont’a Hightower (knee)

LB Elandon Roberts (thumb)

WR/ST Matthew Slater (hamstring)

DL Vincent Valentine (knee)

Clearly, the Patriots have some health issues up and down the roster. And the good news on Gronkowski from early on Wednesday might have been wiped away just a few hours later.