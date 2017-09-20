Littleton Firefighter Falls From Fire Engine, Seriously Injures Neck

LITTLETON (CBS) — A firefighter from Littleton is in serious but stable condition after he injured his neck while on the job.

Firefighter Scott Holt fell from a fire engine while “performing routine tasks” inside the department’s temporary headquarters” on Saturday, officials said.

He was treated immediately at the station and then taken to Worcester Hospital. He will undergo surgery there and then be moved to rehab in Boston.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family during what is assumed to be a lengthy recovery process,” said the Littleton Fire Department in a statement.

A fund has been opened by friends to help Holt and his family during his recovery. Those that wish to donate can do so at the Shrewsbury Federal Credit Union under “The Scott Holt Fund.”

Holt is a 13-year veteran of Littleton Fire and the state Hazmat Team. Before that, he worked with the West Boylston Fire and Police Departments.