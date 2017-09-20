Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Cape Cod & Islands| Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Lawyers Say Man Whose Kin Died Is Withholding Information

Filed Under: Nathan Carman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Insurance company lawyers say a Vermont man suspected of killing his millionaire grandfather refuses to answer questions about the day his boat sank with his mother onboard.

Nathan Carman’s boat sank last year. His mother is presumed dead.

In a legal motion filed Monday in Rhode Island, attorneys ask a federal judge to compel Carman to provide discovery they say is relevant to the case because of “striking parallels” between Carman’s mother’s presumed death and his grandfather’s 2013 Connecticut killing.

coast Lawyers Say Man Whose Kin Died Is Withholding Information

Nathan Carman arrives at the Coast Guard base in Boston, Sept. 27, 2016. (WBZ-TV)

Carman’s insurance company has refused to pay for the loss of his boat, saying he made “incomplete, improper, and faulty repairs” to it the day before it sank and knew it was “unseaworthy.”

His attorney hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

His aunts have sued in New Hampshire to try to block him from collecting an inheritance.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch