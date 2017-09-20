Good Samaritan Who Thwarted Starbucks Robbery Faces Possible Lawsuit From Suspect

Coast Guard Confirms Body Found Is Missing KayakerA body found Wednesday morning has been identified as a kayaker that went missing one day earlier, the Coast Guard said.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Nearly 500K Dodge Ram Trucks Over Fire RiskFiat Chrysler announced the recall of nearly half a million Dodge Ram trucks due to the possibility that a water-pump bearing could overheat and catch fire.

Tropical Storm Jose Brings High Surf, Erosion Concerns To Cape And IslandsHigh surf is expected to continue for several days and beach erosion remains a major concern as the remnants of Tropical Storm Jose hit the Cape and Islands.

Opening Statements Made In Trial Of Everett Man Accused In Terror PlotA Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller for the Islamic State group is going on trial in federal court.