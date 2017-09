Hurricane Maria's Final Path? Tropical Storm Jose To Play Major RoleCould Hurricane Maria affect the East Coast or even New England next week? Yes, but it all depends on Jose.

Trial Set To Begin For Everett Man Accused In Terror PlotA Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller for the Islamic State group is going on trial in federal court.

Remnants Of Tropical Storm Jose Bring High Surf, Erosion ConcernsHigh surf is expected to continue for several days and beach erosion remains a major concern as the remnants of Tropical Storm Jose hit the Cape and Islands.

Amazon Sends Baby Registry Emails To Customers Who Aren't ExpectingA glitch left some Amazon customers very confused on Tuesday.