Prosecutor: Weston Lacrosse Recruit Who Died In PA Had Been Drinking, Fell

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 19-year-old Pennsylvania college freshman and lacrosse player who died from blunt-force head injuries had been drinking alcohol and likely fell in his dorm room and hit his head.

District Attorney John Morganelli says lacrosse recruit McCrae Williams, of Weston, Massachusetts, had been drinking at a party with other members of the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams Sept. 9.

He says Williams returned to his dorm room at Lafayette College in Easton and fell on the way to the bathroom.

He says no one saw Williams hit his head on the floor.

Friends became concerned the following day when Williams insisted on remaining in bed. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.

Morganelli says there’s no evidence of a crime and he doesn’t plan to file charges.

