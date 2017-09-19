Tom Brady Leads NFL In Passing Yards Through First Two Weeks Of Season

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — By all accounts, Tom Brady did not have a spectacular season debut against the Chiefs. In fact it was so poor a Newsweek article posed the question, “Is Tom Brady Finally Done?”

Well, not quite.

Brady recovered from his uncharacteristic Week 1 performance with one of the best of his career in Week 2, and as a result, the 40-year-old Brady leads the NFL in passing yards through two weeks of the season.

With 714 yards, Brady has accumulated 60 yards more than Aaron Rodgers, who ranks second in the league, and 67 yards more than Drew Brees, who’s third.

Brady’s 447-yard performance on Sunday is the best in the NFL thus far.

Due in large part to a highly effective goal-line running game (Mike Gillislee already has four rushing touchdowns from the 2-yard line or closer), Brady has only thrown a modest three touchdowns. That leaves him in a six-way tie for eighth place, as Matthew Stafford and Trevor Siemian have each thrown six touchdowns in their first two games.

Brady is one of just six starting quarterbacks with zero interceptions and at least 50 attempts.

There’s a long way still to go in the season, and Brady’s unlikely to repeat his 400-plus yard performance in Week 3, when he’ll face a much stiffer challenge in the Houston defense. Plus, Brady’s got designs on accomplishing more this year than leading the league in passing yards (something he’s only done twice in his career, by the way). But so far, it remains an unwise decision to publish any more stories about the end of Brady’s career for the foreseeable future.