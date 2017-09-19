Dustin Pedroia Day To Day After Fouling Ball Off His Face

BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia is having a rough 2017 season.

The Red Sox second baseman had to leave Monday night’s 11-inning win in Baltimore after a foul ball bounced off the plate and hit him in the face. Pedroia wiped blood off of his face as he left the field, and is now considered day to day with a nasal contusion.

Dustin Pedroia leaves the game after fouling ball off his face. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/1oi0kE2Ksg — Andrew Tashian (@Tashville401) September 19, 2017

“He’s sore. He was bleeding pretty good,” Boston manager John Farrell said after the 10-8 victory. “And that got him flush, right square in the nose. By the end of the game, he was back in the dugout. So we’ll see where he’s at when he comes in tomorrow.”

Pedroia could get a CT scan if he is experiencing any lingering issues on Tuesday, Farrell added.

In 98 games this season, Pedroia is hitting .303 with seven home runs and 58 RBIs. He has made two trips to the disabled list this season, first for a sprained wrist in late May and against in late July with knee inflammation.