Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
WATCH LIVE: 10 am President Trump Addresses United Nations

Dustin Pedroia Day To Day After Fouling Ball Off His Face

Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Dustin Pedroia, MLB, Nasal Contusion, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Dustin Pedroia is having a rough 2017 season.

The Red Sox second baseman had to leave Monday night’s 11-inning win in Baltimore after a foul ball bounced off the plate and hit him in the face. Pedroia wiped blood off of his face as he left the field, and is now considered day to day with a nasal contusion.

“He’s sore. He was bleeding pretty good,” Boston manager John Farrell said after the 10-8 victory. “And that got him flush, right square in the nose. By the end of the game, he was back in the dugout. So we’ll see where he’s at when he comes in tomorrow.”

Pedroia could get a CT scan if he is experiencing any lingering issues on Tuesday, Farrell added.

In 98 games this season, Pedroia is hitting .303 with seven home runs and 58 RBIs. He has made two trips to the disabled list this season, first for a sprained wrist in late May and against in late July with knee inflammation.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch