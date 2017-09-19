Police Chase On I-93 Of Stolen Pickup Truck Leads To Arrest

DORCHESTER (CBS) — One person was taken into custody after a police chase involving a stolen pickup truck on Tuesday.
Massachusetts State Police and MBTA Transit Police were involved in the pursuit that carried from I-93 South in Dorchester down into Route 28 in Milton where it ended around 11 a.m.
Police said they used stop sticks near the Braintree split pursuit. Though that deflated at least two of the truck’s tires, the driver continued on.
The truck caught fire after it was disabled on Route 28, officials said.
At that point, one person was taken into custody.
It is not clear what started the chase, police have not released any more information.