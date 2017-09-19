NightSide – Clinton Drops A Bombshell

BOSTON (CBS) – Hillary Clinton has been making the rounds across media outlets, doing interviews to promote her new book and the upcoming book tour. She has consistently been extremely critical of a number of players in the 2016 election, but none more so than her opponent Donald Trump. But earlier today, in an interview with Terry Gross on NPR, Clinton went even further when asked whether she would rule out the possibility of challenging the legitimacy of the election results. The former Secretary of State said that if more evidence of Russian involvement came out, she would not be against overturning the results. Are you surprised to hear Clinton say she would still contest the results eight months into Trump’s presidency? Is this just sour grapes from the two-time failed presidential candidate?