Search Underway For Missing Kayaker On Saugus River

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker On Saugus RiverA search is underway for a missing kayaker on the Saugus River.

Attleboro Mayoral Candidate Attacked By Dogs On Campaign TrailA candidate for Attleboro mayor is running into trouble on the campaign trail. He's been attacked by dogs over and over while knocking on doors to win votes.

Member Of Kennedy Family Pays Fine After Arrest At PartyAuthorities in Massachusetts have dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against a Kennedy family member who was arrested last month after complaints about a loud party.

Puerto Ricans Relieved To Take Shelter From Hurricane Maria In New EnglandWith Hurricane Irma bearing down, some residents of Puerto Rico are headed to the United States for cover.