Search Underway For Missing Kayaker On Saugus River

Filed Under: Juli McDonald, Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) – A search is underway for a missing kayaker on the Saugus River.

Craig Dustin Sr. was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning near the Fox Hill Yacht Club in Saugus.

The 72-year-old failed to return home by 2:30 p.m. as he planned. His son found his father’s vehicle and alerted the Coast Guard.

Dustin is reported to be in a red and yellow kayak. He is believed to be wearing a life jacket and normally carries his cell phone in a waterproof case.

dustin Search Underway For Missing Kayaker On Saugus River

Craig Dustin Sr. (Family photo)

A Coast Guard boat crew, the Lynn Harbormaster, Massachusetts State Police, Saugus Fire and Police Departments, and the Revere Fire Department are all searching for Dustin.

