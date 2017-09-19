Milford Voters Reject Marijuana Shops

MILFORD (CBS) – Milford residents hit the polls Tuesday to say no to marijuana. Many consider the town to be a bellwether for the marijuana movement going forward.

Milford residents narrowly voted for legal marijuana on the statewide ballot last November, only to find town selectmen now leading the charge to keep it out.

“We have no choice but to opt out at this point, so that’s what we’re doing here,” said Milford resident Kristin Fafard.

Opt out, like scores of other towns that have adopted partial bans or zoning restrictions as spelled out by state law.

But the Milford referendum gives voters a chance to opt out in an even bigger way, by banning not just retail pot shops, but any business connected to recreational marijuana.

“We feel that this goes way too far to overturn the will of the voters,” said Bryan Cole.

Cole was among those urging Milford voters to stick to their guns, welcome the added tax revenue and reject the “not in my backyard” mentality promoted by pot opponents.

“I think that’s what they’re saying,” Cole said.

In fact that is what they’re saying.

“Would you want a pot shop in your backyard?” asked Fafard.

And Tuesday night, residents answered that just like they did with casinos, approving the concept during the statewide vote, only to later bar them from town.

“Certainly it’s within their right,” Cole said.

The “Yes” folks do not want pot shops in town and the “No” folks do. By a wide margin, voters turned thumbs down on the recreational pot biz in any form. The unofficial results are 56% “Yes” and 44% “No”. Results must be approved at the upcoming town meeting.