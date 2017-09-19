Member Of Kennedy Family Pays Fine After Arrest At Party

Member Of Kennedy Family Pays Fine After Arrest At PartyAuthorities in Massachusetts have dismissed a disorderly conduct charge against a Kennedy family member who was arrested last month after complaints about a loud party.

Puerto Ricans Relieved To Take Shelter From Hurricane Maria In New EnglandWith Hurricane Irma bearing down, some residents of Puerto Rico are headed to the United States for cover.

Cape Cod, Islands Brace For Beach Erosion, FloodingThe island of Nantucket was the first piece of Massachusetts to feel the storm effects of Hurricane Jose.

Mother Of Opioid Overdose Victim Warns Of Unregulated Sober HousesUnregulated sober houses have been popping up all over the Cape Cod Community, often with little notice.