Video: Police Cruisers Force Car To Stop After I-91 Pursuit

Filed Under: Hartford, I-91, Police Pursuit

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A police chase that began in Springfield, Massachusetts, has ended in Connecticut with a forced stop and the arrest of several suspects.

Department of Transportation video shows cruisers surrounding the suspects’ vehicle at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday during a chase on Interstate 91, colliding with it and forcing it to stop on the highway in Hartford.

The southbound side of the highway was closed while police took three suspects into custody. Police say nobody was seriously injured.

Police did not immediately say what led to the chase, or what charges would be filed.

Police say the vehicle, with at least two passengers inside, collided with several cruisers during the chase.

