With Bogut Off Market, Celtics Should Consider Thomas Robinson For Final Roster Spot

By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — If the Celtics are looking for a big man to take up their final roster spot, they’re running out of options.

Another potential big for Boston is off the board after Andrew Bogut reportedly singed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The seven-footer was reportedly considering the Celtics as an option, but chose to reunite with L.A. head coach Luke Walton and serve as a veteran on a young Lakers roster.

The Boston front court currently consists of Al Horford and Aron Baynes, with Marcus Morris able to slide into the power forward position when the C’s go small (and as long as he’s not in jail). They could certainly use some help down low if they don’t want to finish at the bottom of the league on the glass again, and there are still some talented (but obviously flawed) bigs left if Danny Ainge decides to fill the 15th spot on Boston’s revamped roster.

The Celtics aren’t going to solve their biggest issue with someone out of the bargain bin in September, but they can find a serviceable player to help. One of the most intriguing names left is Thomas Robinson, an enigmatic player who has worn six different jerseys since he was drafted No. 5 overall in 2012 by the Sacramento Kings.

But if there’s something the 26-year-old does well, it’s rebound.

Robinson’s most recent stint of employment came with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he averaged five points and 4.6 rebounds over 11.7 minutes in 48 games last season. No, those numbers don’t really jump off the page. But the 6-foot-10 forward’s best attributes are in Boston’s biggest area of need, and the former Kansas star would give them a productive rebounder in spurts. He hauled in 28.1 percent of available defensive rebounds for the Lakers last season, and he could help them clean up the glass while also taking care of some of the dirty work down low. That would allow Horford to play his pace and space role if they’re on the floor together.

The Celtics don’t really need much out of the 15th man on their roster. They just need a guy who can come in and pull down some rebounds and potentially play the first few minutes of the game at center, which they paid Amir Johnson $24 million to do over the last two seasons. Robinson should be able to fill that role at a much lower cost.

The Celtics brought Robinson in for a workout shortly after they announced their blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving, so he’s on their radar. With training camp just a week away, it’s starting to look like Ainge will let that roster spot remain open, giving him some wiggle room to add after the season gets underway.

But if the C’s are looking for a little more help in their biggest area of need, Robinson would be a solid addition.