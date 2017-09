Ask A New England Expert: Easy Breakfast Meals For Kids

Trained at some of the finest cooking schools in Italy, chef, teacher, author and activist Kashia Diaz Cave has won many awards not just for her cooking but also for her service to the community. For years, Kashia has waged a crusade to help inform and teach inner-city and low-income family children not only how to eat healthy, but also how to shop smart and cook healthy, even on a tight budget. The founder of My City Kitchen and executive chef at the My City Kitchen Cafe, Chef Cave is famed for her gourmet meals and catering service, and has won praise as an educator. Despite running a business, appearing on television shows and writing books, she manages to find time to continue her mission to show children that food that is good for you can also taste good – and is something that they can prepare not just for themselves but also for their entire family. In 2016 the Trinidad-born Kashia was recognized for her good works with a spot in 2016 Aetna’s African American History Calendar.

