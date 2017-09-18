James White Continues To Emerge As Top Target – And Teammate – For Tom Brady

By Matt Dolloff, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s amazing what has happened with James White in the past year and change. The 25-year-old doesn’t possess the power of Mike Gillislee or the shiftiness of Dion Lewis, but instead is just a perfect Patriot, always getting to where Tom Brady needs him to be and finding ways to make things happen with the ball in his hands. He showed plenty of that impeccable execution in Super Bowl LI.

Now, it’s gotten to the point where you wonder where Tom Brady and the Patriots offense would be without him.

White continues to produce at a high level when called upon, and his great game against the Saints on Sunday may only be leading to even better days ahead for the fourth-year running back. As the injuries continue to pile up for the Patriots, White’s role may only grow from here – but Brady sure sounds comfortable about that possibility.

Lauding White as one of his favorite teammates – and possibly citing him as an example of the effort he seeks from everyone, as other guys could be slacking in that department – Brady’s praise was among the most effusive he’s ever had for any one individual.

“Every time [White] touches the ball it’s important,” said Brady. “He’s just so dependable and consistent and hard-working and tough, and just shows up to work every day just doing the job the best he can with the best attitude. He’s team-first all the time. He’s just a great teammate. And I’ve played with a lot of great teammates, and James is right there at the top. I just love his effort. I love his style.”

Put aside the fact that Brady clearly feels some aren’t on White’s level in terms of dependability and effort. Bill Belichick has to feel relieved that, with Julian Edelman gone for the season, he has another player who has earned full trust from No. 12. White has entered that rarefied air of targets whom Brady feels confident finding in all situations, territory that few weapons have reached.

Rob Gronkowski remains Brady’s greatest weapon, for obvious reasons that the freakish tight end put on display against the Saints. But besides Gronk, the ruthlessly efficient White made the most of his opportunities on Sunday. He was the only Patriot with more than three targets to catch all of them as he went a perfect 8-for-8, including a 24-yard catch down the field in which he was essentially a wide receiver. He gained 96 total yards on his ten touches, gashing the Saints by simply doing his job.

White only continue to prove Brady’s point by showing his unfailing team-first mentality in his postgame comments.

“I’ve never really been a stat guy. I just want to go out there do my role, whether I’m out there one play or whether I’m out there 60 plays,” said White. “I just want to go out there and execute my role. If stats come they come, if they don’t they don’t. As long as the team’s winning, that’s all that matters.”

If Brady needs a big play in a big spot, he’d likely still look Gronk’s way before anyone else. But White’s continued dependability has him emerging on that same level of total trust. It looks like the Patriots offense can continue to be prolific without Edelman on the field, and White is a big reason why.

Matt Dolloff is a writer/producer for CBSBostonSports.com. Any opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of 98.5 The Sports Hub, CBS, or any subsidiaries. Have a news tip, question, or comment for Matt? Follow him on Twitter @Dolloff985 and email him at mdolloff@985thesportshub.com.