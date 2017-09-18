Thumbs Up: Betts In Red Sox Lineup To Start Series Vs. Orioles

BOSTON (CBS) — A thumb injury won’t keep Mookie Betts out of the Red Sox lineup.

After leaving Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay with a thumb contusion, Betts is back in the Boston lineup on Monday night as the Red Sox start a three-game series against the Orioles in Baltimore. Betts will be back in right field and bat cleanup for Boston.

Betts is a notoriously great hitter in Camden Yards, slashing .303/.397/.597 with 10 homers in 28 games in Baltimore. He is 5-for-20 in his career against Baltimore’s Monday night starter Dylan Bundy, with two of those hits going for homers.

After DHing in his last three appearances, Dustin Pedroia is back at second base for the Red Sox on Monday night. Pedroia has played in 11 games since being activated from the DL with a knee injury back on September 1, and is 6-for-16 in his career against Bundy.

With Pedroia back at second base, Christian Vazquez will get the night off from behind the plate and will serve as Boston’s DH. Sandy Leon will be behind the plate with Doug Fister (5-8, 4.40 ERA) on the mound for the Red Sox.

Here is the full Boston lineup for Monday night’s series opener in Baltimore:

1. Xander Bogaerts, SS

2. Dustin Pedroia, 2B

3. Andrew Benintendi, LF

4. Mookie Betts, RF

5. Mitch Moreland, 1B

6. Christian Vazquez, DH

7. Rafael Devers, 3B

8. Sandy Leon, C

9. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF