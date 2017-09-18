Warren Talks To WBZ NewsRadio 1030 About North Korea, Equifax, Flood Insurance

BOSTON (CBS) – Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped by the WBZ NewsRadio 1030 studios to discuss a number of issues facing Congress.

Warren had a 25-minute conversation with morning drive anchor Josh Binswanger about the North Korea nuclear threat, the Equifax security breach, flood insurance and the current state of affairs between Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

Here are some of the highlights:

On North Korea, Warren introduced legislation on September 15 to prevent the development of intermediate range missiles.

“The spread of nuclear weapons does not make any of us safer… just look at North Korea,” she told WBZ. “The escalation of words is not helpful. And its the reminder we do not have an obvious military solution against North Korea. We need a strong military but we need to be using all the tools in your tool box… diplomacy… and your allies have to think you’re dependable… they have to think what you say today you’re going to stick by tomorrow, and next week and next month.”

On Equifax, Warren, along with senators from Connecticut and Rhode Island, introduced legislation aimed at giving control over credit and personal information to consumers and preventing credit reporting agencies from profiting off consumers’ information during a freeze.

“Equifax’s response in the immediate… is… not… enough. It’s not nearly enough. And I love their response. They said ‘We didn’t know.’ I’m sorry! You’re top executives! You’re telling me 142 million people… and you didn’t know about it? Where were you? Show me the rock you were living under!” she said.

“The idea that they kept this breach secret… so people were put at risk this entire time without knowing they were at risk?,” Warren said. “You ought to be able to lock down your credit information… you ought to be able to have that for free – all the time! Our credit information should belong to us.”

With a series of hurricanes brewing in the Atlantic what’s being done to improve flood insurance coverage?

“We have got to get this done by the end of the month. The good news here is there are both Republicans and Democrats, particularly those who live near oceans (and inland bodies of water) say we have to to deal with flood insurance,” Warren told WBZ.

“We need flood insurance that protects our current homeowners, we need caps on how much the price of flood insurance can go up, and its critical that we are making investments in better flood mapping so we know who’s at risk… for long term building and assessments.”