WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Warren Talks To WBZ NewsRadio 1030 About North Korea, Equifax, Flood Insurance

Filed Under: Elizabeth Warren, Josh Binswanger, WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) – Senator Elizabeth Warren stopped by the WBZ NewsRadio 1030 studios to discuss a number of issues facing Congress.

Warren had a 25-minute conversation with morning drive anchor Josh Binswanger about the North Korea nuclear threat, the Equifax security breach, flood insurance and the current state of affairs between Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

You can listen to the entire interview in the clip above.

josh Warren Talks To WBZ NewsRadio 1030 About North Korea, Equifax, Flood Insurance

WBZ’s Josh Binswanger interviews Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sept. 15, 2017. (WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

Here are some of the highlights:

On North Korea, Warren introduced legislation on September 15 to prevent the development of intermediate range missiles.

“The spread of nuclear weapons does not make any of us safer… just look at North Korea,” she told WBZ.  “The escalation of words is not helpful. And its the reminder we do not have an obvious military solution against North Korea. We need a strong military but we need to be using all the tools in your tool box… diplomacy… and your allies have to think you’re dependable… they have to think what you say today you’re going to stick by tomorrow, and next week and next month.”

On Equifax, Warren, along with senators from Connecticut and Rhode Island, introduced legislation aimed at giving control over credit and personal information to consumers and preventing credit reporting agencies from profiting off consumers’ information during a freeze.

“Equifax’s response in the immediate… is… not… enough. It’s not nearly enough. And I love their response. They said ‘We didn’t know.’ I’m sorry! You’re top executives! You’re telling me 142 million people… and you didn’t know about it? Where were you? Show me the rock you were living under!” she said.

“The idea that they kept this breach secret… so people were put at risk this entire time without knowing they were at risk?,” Warren said.  “You ought to be able to lock down your credit information… you ought to be able to have that for free – all the time! Our credit information should belong to us.”

With a series of hurricanes brewing in the Atlantic what’s being done to improve flood insurance coverage?

“We have got to get this done by the end of the month. The good news here is there are both Republicans and Democrats, particularly those who live near oceans (and inland bodies of water) say we have to to deal with flood insurance,” Warren told WBZ.

“We need flood insurance that protects our current homeowners, we need caps on how much the price of flood insurance can go up, and its critical that we are making investments in better flood mapping so we know who’s at risk… for long term building and assessments.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch