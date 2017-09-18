Report: Gronkowski Groin Injury Not Serious, Further Tests On Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans are waiting with bated breath to find out what’s wrong with the injured Rob Gronkowski. It’s not quite time to breathe easy, but the latest reports are positive.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Twitter (via Good Morning Football), Gronk’s injury is “not believed to be serious” but further tests are coming for the All-Pro tight end after he left Sunday’s 36-20 win over the Saints in New Orleans. Monday’s tests are reportedly just to be sure that nothing major occurred.

Gronk himself said “I’m good” with a smile on his face after he declined to speak with reporters following the game. No. 87 did say he would address the media on Monday, but it’s unclear whether he would do that after undergoing fresh tests on his groin.

The tight end left the game in the third quarter with the injury and did not return, but was one of the Patriots’ strongest performers up to that point. He finished the win with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Signs point toward a minor injury that will not keep Gronkowski out of next Sunday’s tilt against the Texans, as the further testing appears just precautionary. But it remains to be seen if the tight end will be slowed by the ailment or miss practices.