Quincy Gas Station Robbed; Suspect May Have Held Up Other Gas Station

QUINCY (CBS) — Quincy Police think the man who robbed a gas station Sunday night is the same person who held up another station the previous weekend.
They wrote on their department Facebook page that they responded to the Lucky Shamrock gas station on Beale Street around 9:15 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery.
Police said the suspect, caught on surveillance video, is a 5’10” white male with a tattoo on the front of his right calf.
It is believed that this suspect is the same who robbed Prestige Gas on Franklin Street around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 9.
Quincy Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.