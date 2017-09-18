Boomer Esiason On T&R: Roger Goodell Will Have A Contract Extension By End Of Week

BOSTON (CBS) — It was roughly a month ago that a contract extension for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell seemed imminent.

Goodell’s current contract doesn’t expire until 2019, but it appears owners are eager to lock him up with a potential lockout looming when the current CBA expires in 2020. However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that Dallas owner Jerry Jones may be holding up a potential Goodell extension, still fuming at the commish over the recent Exekiel Elliot suspension.

Boomer Esiason of CBS’ The NFL Today and WFAN joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher & Rich on Monday and discussed Goodell’s future in the league. While “The Ginger Hammer” may have a few enemies among owners, Boomer says his supporters far outweigh that small faction.

“My prediction is Roger Goodell will have a contract extension no later than Wednesday. I may be wrong and it could come Thursday or Friday or before Wednesday. But next week when we do this show, we’re going to be talking about Roger Goodell’s extension and how much money he is getting and how obscene you guys find it to be,” said Esiason.

“What people forget is Roger Goodell works for all 32 owners. Sometimes he is going to be put in a really bad situation like he was the last two years with DeflateGate, and now this year with Ezekiel Elliott. Sometimes you’re going to lock horns with powerful owners like Bob Kraft and Jerry Jones,” he said. “But Jerry Jones seems to forget that he has that new stadium down in Dallas is because the league off supports all of that stuff, and that league office is run by Roger Goodell. When you see all the new stadiums, the new growth, all the exposure and money that is being brought in, you realize Goodell is an extremely successful commissioner.”

The bottom line is Goodell makes the owners money, and that’s really all they care about.

“At the end of the day, Roger Goodell is going to be the commissioner and will sign a contract extension, I believe, at some point this week,” said Boomer.

Listen to Boomer’s entire interview on Toucher & Rich, including his thoughts on Tom Brady’s performance in New England’s Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, in the podcast above!