Minuteman Technical High School Student Arrested After Online Post

LEXINGTON (CBS) — A student from Minuteman Technical High School was arrested Monday after officials said they made a post on social media that “was threatening in nature.”
The post was made outside of school grounds, school officials said.
Police and the school were able to work together to identify the student and arrest them as they arrived at school.
According to Lexington police, the minor was arrested for disturbing a school assembly and threats to commit a crime.
The school said that parents and students were notified about the incident.
Lexington Police are continuing to investigate.