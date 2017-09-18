Jay Talking Travel: Kyrenia Old Harbor, Cyprus.

Cyprus is an island in the Mediterranean, near Israel, Lebanon, and Syria. Kyrenia is a port town under the control of Turkish occupied Northern Cyprus, which is recognized by no nation but Turkey. This makes it difficult to get up north because visitors are supposed to fly to Larnaca in the Greek south, rather than directly to Northern Cyprus. This means a long cab ride with a border crossing or a series of busses and a border crossing. However, if one can make it up north the rewards include cheap accommodations, the Kyrenia mountain range, and Kyrenia old harbor. This is a brief one take narrated walking video of the harbor. Be warned, the sun is so hot in Cyprus that you have to put on sunblock just to watch the video.

