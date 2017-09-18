Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Ipswich Fire Chief Accused Of Choking Wife

By David Robichaud
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, David Robichaud, Domestic Violence, Ipswich, Ipswich Fire Chief

LOWELL (CBS) – The Ipswich fire chief is out on paid leave after being charged with domestic violence. Court documents show Gregory Gagnon’s wife accused him of threatening to shoot her.

Gagnon was arrested and arraigned after allegedly doing that on September 14th but police later issued a warrant for his arrest after his wife added her husband had previously tried to strangle and suffocate her following an argument in their Dracut home.

Gagnon was arrested Saturday and held without bail.

On Monday, a Lowell District Court judge agreed to allow Gagnon to be transported to a mental health facility in Vermont. The judge ordered Gagnon to turn himself in to police once he has finished treatment there.

He must also turn in any weapons, stay away from his wife and wear a GPS monitor 24 hours per day after his release.

More from David Robichaud
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch