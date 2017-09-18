Ipswich Fire Chief Accused Of Choking Wife

LOWELL (CBS) – The Ipswich fire chief is out on paid leave after being charged with domestic violence. Court documents show Gregory Gagnon’s wife accused him of threatening to shoot her.

Gagnon was arrested and arraigned after allegedly doing that on September 14th but police later issued a warrant for his arrest after his wife added her husband had previously tried to strangle and suffocate her following an argument in their Dracut home.

Gagnon was arrested Saturday and held without bail.

On Monday, a Lowell District Court judge agreed to allow Gagnon to be transported to a mental health facility in Vermont. The judge ordered Gagnon to turn himself in to police once he has finished treatment there.

He must also turn in any weapons, stay away from his wife and wear a GPS monitor 24 hours per day after his release.