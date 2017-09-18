Keller @ Large: What If The World Came To An End Saturday?

BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like the weather around here this week is going to be iffy thanks to more of those storms coming out of the Caribbean.

And that’s a shame, because according to a Christian numerologist I’ve never heard of, several verses in the Gospel of Luke suggest the world is coming to an end on Saturday.

Let’s quickly add that no major religion endorses this guy’s prediction, and he bases his case on a crackpot theory about a so-called Planet X passing by Earth on the 23rd that NASA has denounced as a hoax.

But just for the sake of conversation around the office bubbler, let’s imagine everything is indeed coming to an end on Saturday.

How would you like to spend these final five days of planetary existence?

Some people’s thoughts might turn to a last meal, and while I might be a little less sparing about my fried clam consumption knowing that health is no longer an issue, I don’t see these final days as being about food. And it’s not about drink, either; when I turned 30, I left behind any desire for more than one beer.

It would be nice to see the Red Sox run off a nice winning streak to send us off, while the Yankees drop five in a row. He who laughs last lasts best, I hear.

A lot of folks may consider last-minute confession of and atonement for their sins. Personally, I can’t think of any, but I’d like to see our leading politicians, titans of industry and celebrities take turns confessing and atoning for theirs.

Just to keep them busy, so they can’t cause any more damage.

But mostly, I’d like to spend this week with loved ones, staying up late to enjoy their company.

There should be plenty of time to catch up on sleep after Saturday.