Report: Dont’a Hightower To Return In Either Week 3 Or Week 4

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots managed to pick up a much-needed win on Sunday without Dont’a Hightower, but the team won’t have to fight without him for very long.
Hightower’s sprained MCL, which he suffered in the season opener, will keep him off the field for two or three total weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. That means that Hightower will likely return either in Week 3 at home against the Texans or Week 4 against the Panthers.
Hightower suffered the injury in Week 1, when Chiefs lineman Mitch Morse fell on the linebacker’s leg. Hightower left the game, spent some time on the exercise bike on the sideline, but did not return.
Hightower reportedly visited Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion last week, and the news — according to Rapoport — was good.
A team captain for the second consecutive year, Hightower signed a four-year contract with the Patriots in the offseason.