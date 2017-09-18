WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
Weather Alert: Tropical Storm Warning For Coast | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App

Patriots’ Deatrich Wise, Jonathan Jones Excel With Expanded Playing Time

Filed Under: Deatrich Wise, jonathan jones, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Injuries and reduced roles for key players have called for others on the Patriots defense to step up in the first two games of the season. On Sunday in New Orleans, rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and backup cornerback Jonathan Jones were the ones who made their presence felt.

Wise particularly turned heads, notching a sack against Saints quarterback Drew Brees and hitting or pressuring him on several other plays in the Patriots’ 36-20 win. Wise got a bump from 17 to 28 total snaps. Fellow Rookie Adam Butler jumped from 20 snaps to 45, benefitting greatly from Alan Branch’s drastic reduction in playing time (42 snaps in Week 1 to just six in Week 2).

But in just his second career NFL game, it was Wise who made the most of his added snaps.

The fourth-round pick out of Arkansas had a good training camp before a head injury slowed his development in the preseason. Despite the strong showing on Sunday, Wise said all the right things as a newcomer eager to improve. He even said he’s still far behind his teammates and has plenty to catch up on as the season progresses.

“I’m still learning. I’m a rookie,” said Wise. “So I obviously have a lot to learn about the game, about the playbook, and about this whole thing.”

Jones, meanwhile, saw significantly more snaps on defense than in Week 1. The core special teamer played 27 snaps on defense after playing just three against the Chiefs, filling in after Eric Rowe left with an injury. Jones was surprisingly excellent as Brees tested him repeatedly down the field, breaking up a potential touchdown to Saints wideout Ted Ginn and ultimately holding the opposition to a field goal in the second quarter.

Safety Duron Harmon praised Jones’ effort on Sunday, and didn’t seem surprised about it based on the corner’s preseason performance.

“Jon Jones has been playing good ball all camp, and for him to go out there, I don’t think there was anybody more excited than me,” said Harmon. “Every time he made a play I was over there.”

Jones and Wise both ended up with “above average” grades from Pro Football Focus, as Wise finished with an 84.0 while Jones earned an 84.9. Wise has an 83.9 pass rushing grade and 84.1 overall from PFF through two weeks, the latter of which ranks him 12th among all NFL “edge defenders”.

It’s possible that Jones earned himself more snaps in coverage with his play on Sunday, especially if Malcolm Butler is having issues with Bill Belichick. But it’s more likely that Jones’ fill-in time was just to cover while Rowe was sidelined. Wise, on the other hand, has a real opportunity to earn a major role on the Patriots’ defensive front if he can keep it up – or get even better.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch