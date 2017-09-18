The Calm Before The Storm: Coastal Towns Residents Asked To Prepare

SCITUATE (CBS) — Despite heavy fog, not much seemed out of ordinary along the Scituate coast on Monday. In a few days, that might not be the case.

Officials of towns along the coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands are warning residents to prepare for coastal flooding and the aftermath of Hurricane Jose midweek.

Jose is forecast to make its closest pass to the region Wednesday night (southeast of Nantucket) but rain and wind will ramp up Tuesday across the region.

“The weather does, it changes on a dime, as they say. And when it does, you just got to get out of the way,” said a man out photographing the water on Monday morning.

“Some people don’t move their boats, they don’t tie things down and then they move them. other people take precautions and they are okay,” he added.

In preparation for Jose, Scituate officials asked residents to follow three pieces of advice: secure your property, make sure you have enough food gas and water to last at least three days, and make sure you know where to go if you do need to evacuate.

One worker at a local breakfast bistro, the Lucky Finn, said while it had been a slow morning, she didn’t think people were packing up to head out of town.

“Around here, everyone is pretty salty, I feel like they are the people who were in Florida that wouldn’t leave. I don’t think anybody is that worried about it,” she said.

The man added, “It’s the ocean, it’s way more powerful than anything we can do.”