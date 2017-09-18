The Best Workplaces For Women, According To Fortune

NEW YORK (CBS) – Fortune has released its annual ranking of the best workplaces for women.
Texas Health Resources takes the top spot. The health care nonprofit has women in 70 percent of its executive positions, according to Fortune.
Some of the notable names in the Top 10 include Marriott International, Wegmans Food Markets and Delta Air Lines.
The magazine surveyed thousands of women on workplace flexibility, paid leave and harassment to come up with the list.
The Top 10 best companies for women is below. You can see the full list on Fortune’s website.
- Texas Health Resources
- Ultimate Software
- Edward Jones
- Marriott International
- Cooley
- Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Wegmans Food Market
- Navy Federal Credit Union
- Intuit
- Delta Air Lines