2017 Emmy Award Winners List

Town Of Scituate Urges Residents To Be Prepared For StormTown officials are asking the residents to brace for tropical storm-like conditions. Many residents, though, are not concerned yet.

Boston College Students Recovering After Acid Attack In Marseille, FranceThe four American tourists who were wounded when they were sprayed with acid in France are students at Boston College, the school said in a release.

3-Year-Old Boy, Cohasset Police Officer Bond Over Lunch3-year-old John's mom emailed the Cohasset Police Department to thank an Officer Jay St. Ives for stopping to talk to her son at lunch.

Traffic Flows Over New Fore River BridgeFour lanes of traffic traveled over the new bridge on Saturday. For much of the summer, the new bridge had carried one lane of traffic in each direction.